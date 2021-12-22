NASA awards $359M software contract to Mitchell Vantage Systems

NASA plans to reduce the time, cost and risk of developing reusable, secure flight and ground architectures and frameworks with a $359 million software and engineering contract awarded to Mitchell Vantage Systems on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City-based engineering firm won the five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to support flight and ground software, science data systems, mission environments and secure coding.

Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, stands to benefit the most from the support work, although other Engineering and Technology Directorate centers will receive assistance.

Locations receiving support will be specified in task orders that may extend a year past the ordering period expiration date.

Work begins April 1, 2022.