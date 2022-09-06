NASA offers more details on $2B IT contract for all its centers

NASA intends to provide IT services to all its centers and facilities through a consolidated contract with an estimated $2 billion ceiling that it expects to put out for bid Oct. 12, 2022.

Interested vendors currently have until Sept. 19 to comment on the preliminary draft request for proposals (RFP) for NASA’s Consolidated Applications and Platform Services (NCAPS) performance-based, hybrid contract.

NASA announced in February it would merge IT requirements among existing contracts to support the Office of the Chief Information Officer’s move to a One NASA enterprise model with an Application and Platform Service (APS) line for developing new capabilities and technologies.

“The principal purpose of this requirement is to provide enterprise IT and related services for the OCIO,” reads the preliminary draft RFP. “The services include information security; application, web and platform services; information and data analytics; IT services for automation; and IT innovation across NASA’s

centers.”

NCAPS is an Alliant 2 best-in-class governmentwide acquisition contract with firm, fixed-price (FFP) and cost-plus-fixed-fee (CPFF) elements and indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) task orders.

The eight-year contract consists of a 90-day phase-in slated to begin June 20, 2023, nine-month base period and seven, one-year options. The cost of the phase-in is to be proposed.

NCAPS core service catalog items, teams and tasks will be FFP with a $1.33 billion ceiling; core services will be CPFF with a $430 million ceiling; IDIQ task orders will be FFP and CPFF with a $100 million ceiling; and other direct costs will be reimbursable with a $115 million ceiling.

The chosen contractor must have a top-secret facilities clearance.

A draft RFP and virtual industry day are expected later this month. NASA aims to make an award June 5 with contract work beginning Sept. 18, 2023.