NASA begins modernizing voice, network services with EIS award to CenturyLink

NASA has started the process of modernizing the voice and network services supporting its space exploration programs by awarding CenturyLink a nearly $10 million task order announced Tuesday.

It marks the second task order from the space agency under the $50 billion governmentwide Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract. The first one also went to the Louisiana-based telecommunications company in April 2019 — and it happened to be the first task order ever under EIS, which is for modernizing telecom infrastructure and other information technology.

CenturyLink says it will provide fast, secure connectivity to more than 15 NASA space centers and regional research facilities.

“We’re honored to provide mission-critical voice services and network connectivity that allow NASA to focus on its vision to discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity,” said David Young, senior vice president of public sector at CenturyLink. “NASA entrusted CenturyLink with a second EIS award to provide agency-wide voice services and run its regional network that connects its celebrated space centers and regional research facilities with headquarters locations.”

Like the April 2019 order — which was for network services — this one has a performance period of nine-and-a-half years. CenturyLink will deliver network speeds of up to 100 gigabits per second under that task order.

The company was the first to receive its EIS authority to operate last year.