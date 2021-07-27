White House seeks input on designing a National AI Research Resource

The White House wants public input on how to design a National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource (NAIRR), according to a request for information (RFI) made Friday.

Both the Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Science Foundation issued the RFI on what a NAIRR roadmap should look like, the capabilities and services the resource should provide, and how it can foster development of trustworthy AI.

OSTP and NSF announced the NAIRR Task Force — consisting of government, academia and industry members — in June, and it’s expected to report on how it would establish a shared advanced computing and data infrastructure resource for AI researchers by November 2022.

“The goal for such a national resource is to democratize access to the cyberinfrastructure that fuels AI research and development, enabling all of America’s diverse AI researchers to fully participate in exploring innovative ideas for advancing AI, including communities, institutions, and regions that have been traditionally underserved — especially with regard to AI research and related education opportunities,” reads the RFI.

The request also asks responders to identify existing activities, resources and services NAIRR could use; the role public-private partnerships should play in its development; and potential hurdles the resource could face.

The roadmap the NAIRR Task Force creates will recommend goals and metrics for the resource, agencies to manage and oversee it, capabilities it should offer, solutions to hurdles, security and privacy requirements, and funding and partnerships.

Responders have until Sept. 1, 2021, to submit their comments.