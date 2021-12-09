FedScoop Close Ad x
Continue to FedScoop.com
Subscribe About RSS
Brought to you by
acquisition

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency awards GDIT $4.5B data center contract

The Air Force Memorial and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. (REUTERS / Joshua Roberts)

Share

Written by
Dec 9, 2021 | FEDSCOOP

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has awarded GDIT a five-year data center and IT services contract.

The company will provide user-facing and data center services on multiple networks and security domains, including across intelligence community cloud environments and desktop environments.

GDIT will carry out the work at multiple intelligence community and Department of Defense locations worldwide, and the contract has an estimated overall contract value of $4.5 billion. The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency primarily serves DOD but also supports civilian agencies in areas like disaster response.

The procurement award is the latest large contract win for GDIT, and comes after the company last month was awarded an $829.9 million IT Helpdesk contract by the Defense Intelligence Agency.

In July, GDIT won a $396 million contract to maintain the lead data center at the Department of Homeland Security– Data Center 1 – which is located at a NASA facility in Mississippi.

-In this Story-

Data centers, Department of Defense (DOD), General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), intelligence, intelligence community (IC), National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Related news

Acquisition

Give $100M to DOD for...
by Jackson Barnett • 3 days ago
Acquisition

GSA delays final Polaris...
by John Hewitt Jones • 6 days ago
Acquisition

Detailed timeline shows...
by Jackson Barnett • 1 week ago
TwitterFacebookLinkedInRedditGmail