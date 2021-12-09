National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency awards GDIT $4.5B data center contract

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has awarded GDIT a five-year data center and IT services contract.

The company will provide user-facing and data center services on multiple networks and security domains, including across intelligence community cloud environments and desktop environments.

GDIT will carry out the work at multiple intelligence community and Department of Defense locations worldwide, and the contract has an estimated overall contract value of $4.5 billion. The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency primarily serves DOD but also supports civilian agencies in areas like disaster response.

The procurement award is the latest large contract win for GDIT, and comes after the company last month was awarded an $829.9 million IT Helpdesk contract by the Defense Intelligence Agency.

In July, GDIT won a $396 million contract to maintain the lead data center at the Department of Homeland Security– Data Center 1 – which is located at a NASA facility in Mississippi.