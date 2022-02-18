Navy issues solicitation for $4.1B CANES shipboard network contract

The Navy has issued a solicitation for a potential 10-year follow-on contract to buy afloat network devices, spares, laboratory equipment, software and maintenance services.

According to a notice published on SAM.gov, the process will result in the award of multiple contracts for the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity procurement, which is known as Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES).

CANES is the Navy’s key program for consolidating and replacing its existing afloat networks. The procurement vehicle has a maximum award ceiling of $4.1 billion.

The launch of the request for proposals comes as the department works to become faster at adopting new technologies and more effective at countering cyber threats.

Speaking at a symposium last month, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday stressed the need for the Navy to improve how it meets strategic goals such as improving connectivity and embracing new systems.

“Despite the momentum that we are building, we also have to be honest with ourselves: We are not operating to our full potential,” the department’s top admiral said at the Surface Navy Association’s National Symposium.