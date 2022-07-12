VA appoints new health data exec to lead interagency partnerships

The Department of Veterans Affairs has named Candace Oliva as director of strategic engagement within its Clinical Informatics and Data Management Office.

In the new role, Oliva is responsible for identifying, developing and managing collaborations with external partners that improve the health care experience for veterans and clinical staff.

Initially Oliva will target professional and trade associations, standards development organizations, health systems, and Department of Health and Human Services agencies.

“Projects are focused on sharing management approaches and intellectual property, promoting competency of and access to a highly skilled clinical informatics workforce, advocacy of policies that improve the effectiveness of clinical informatics, and improving the science of clinical informatics,” a VA spokesperson told FedScoop.

Specific projects include the American Medical Informatics Association’s Health System Council, Object Management Group’s BPM+ for Health initiative, and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT and Health Level Seven’s Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) Accelerator.

Oliva started in the role June 6, having previously served as director of strategic and clinical project management to the hospital director and six other roles at VA. Before that she was a business owner and healthcare management supervisor with the Air Force Reserve.