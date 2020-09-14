A new JAIC director is on the way

Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael Groen has been nominated to be the next leader of the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.

After receiving President Trump’s nomination, Groen now awaits senate confirmation, JAIC spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Arlo Abrahamson told FedScoop. The appointment would also come with a promotion to lieutenant general.

If confirmed, Groen would replace Nand Mulchandani, JAIC’s acting director, who is also the center’s chief technology officer and a civilian. The center must be led by a three-star general, the JAIC previously said.

Groen has spent nearly 35 years in the Marine Corps, serving multiple tours overseas and leading battlefield intelligence centers. He currently is the deputy chief of computer network operations at the National Security Agency. He has also served in the Pentagon as the director of intelligence for the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the top Marine Corps intelligence official.

He will officially replace Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan, the first director of the JAIC, who retired from service this summer.