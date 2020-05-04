NIH institute latest to join GSA’s Centers of Excellence initiative

The General Services Administration has agreed to help with IT modernization at one of the National Institutes of Health focused on child and maternal health in a partnership announced Monday.

The Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) is the eighth partner in GSA’s Centers of Excellence (CoE) initiative, which provides agencies access to pre-vetted contractors and other government services.

NICHD will work with GSA’s Technology Transformation Services office to develop an IT modernization strategic roadmap for critical infrastructure, data and applications used by its researchers in the lab and the field.

“GSA is proud that the expertise of our Centers of Excellence will support the critical NICHD research,” said Emily Murphy, GSA administrator, in the announcement. “It is more important than ever to focus on cross-agency collaboration, and I look forward to seeing the fantastic results that will be achieved at NIH through this IT modernization partnership.”

A CoE team of cloud adoption, data analytics and change management experts will assist NICHD with support from the private sector. TTS will make NICHD’s services more accessible and efficient with software- and platform-as-a-service solutions.

Other CoE participants include the Department of Agriculture, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Personnel Management, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, Department of Labor, and most recently the Government Accountability Office.

“The addition of NIH as a new partner is a testament to the dedication of the CoE, and the larger TTS team, to continue to serve agency partners amid today’s challenging environment,” said Anil Cheriyan, director of TTS, in a statement.