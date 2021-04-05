National Nuclear Security Administration awards $89.9M deal to Palantir for safety platform

The agency that maintains the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile wants to allocate its employees and finances with safety in mind using a new data platform developed by Palantir.

The National Nuclear Security Administration awarded a five-year, $89.9 million contract to the Silicon Valley-based software company for a platform capable of measuring the health of its safety programs, Palantir announced Monday.

The platform will support NNSA’s Safety Analytics, Forecasting, and Evaluation Reporting (SAFER) project run out of its Office of Safety, Infrastructure, and Operations.

“Our work with NNSA illustrates Palantir’s mission to provide software to the world’s most important institutions in support of their most critical work,” said Akash Jain, president of Palantir USG. “We are excited to expand our work within the U.S. government and provide the NNSA with a high-tech solution to make the best possible use of its resources in support of the nation’s nuclear security missions.”

Palantir’s platform will integrate data across NNSA sites irrespective of the data or system type and will give the agency granular insight into safety metrics complete with visualizations.

The contract is Palantir’s first with NNSA.

While many of Palantir’s recent federal contracts have been tied to COVID-19 pandemic response systems, namely HHS Protect and Tiberius, the company started in the defense and intelligence space. One of the first tech startups explicit in their desire to aid national security agencies, Palantir landed its first Space Force contract almost a year ago and an Army network modernization contract in November.