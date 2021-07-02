Oak Ridge National Lab appoints Dilling as director of strategic planning

Oak Ridge National Laboratory has appointed Jens Dilling as director of strategic planning.

He joins on August 9 from Canada’s particle accelerator center, TRIUMF, where he currently works as associate laboratory director. Previously, he served as deputy head of TRIMF’s science division, and led the department of nuclear physics and isotope separator and accelerator science.

In the new role, Dilling will guide the development of laboratory strategies, strategic investments and annual planning, as well as manage the facility’s discretionary investment portfolio. He will also manage ORNL’s research library, which equips staff with the tools needed for research and development.

He has been an adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia since 2004. He received his doctorate and undergraduate degrees in physics from the University of Heidelberg, Germany.

Dilling’s research focuses on characterizing the strong force using precise mass measurements, in particular investigating atomic physics techniques applied to nuclear physics using particle accelerators.

Oak Ridge is a multiprogram science and technology laboratory that is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy. It is at the center of a push to develop a new exascale computing system called frontier, which will be eight times faster than the nation’s current most powerful supercomputer, Summit, which is also housed at the laboratory.

It is one of 17 laboratories run by the Department of Energy, including the Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois, and Ames Laboratory in Iowa. They work on a combination of enterprise research and the work that must be carried out for the safe management of the country’s nuclear weapons stockpile.