Office of the National Cyber Director to develop nationwide cyber workforce strategy ‘in the coming months’

The Office of the National Cyber Director at the White House will develop a new cyber workforce and education strategy “in the coming months”, according to a spokesperson.

The strategy is intended to improve educational opportunities for people working in all areas of cybersecurity and to bolster cooperation with industry.

It comes amid continued concerns over the deficit of cybersecurity talent across both the private and public sector. Speaking last month at FedTalks, hosted by FedScoop, Commerce Department CIO André Mendes said the lack of cybersecurity expertise has forced agencies to poach staff from one another.

CyberSeek, a recruiting website for cybersecurity jobs in the U.S., funded by the Commerce Department, has estimated in recent weeks that there are currently 714,548 open cybersecurity jobs nationwide, which includes positions in both the public and private sector.

Commenting on the new strategy, the ONCD spokesperson added: “It is a priority for the Biden-Harris administration to improve the nation’s cyber workforce and elevate cyber education and awareness.”

“Accordingly, the Office of the National Cyber Director will be developing a national cyber workforce and education strategy in the coming months, following up from the successful White House Cyber Workforce and Education Summit in July,” he said.

As it formulates the strategy, ONCD will take input from the private sector, academia, nonprofits and other relevant parties.