OMB calls for Federal Data Strategy detailees for agencies

The Office of Management and Budget is seeking applicants who want to help implement the Federal Data Strategy within their respective agencies.

The detailees will be responsible for completing 20 actions specified under the FDS, which is a set of cross-agency goals for leveraging data as a strategic asset. Released in June 2019, the strategy was followed by a 2020 Action Plan in December. Some of the target dates for the action plan were extended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to working on the Action Plan, detailees will develop the 2021 version and help increase collaboration toward the FDS goals.

“This detail requires high-performing individuals who possess a combination of business acumen, project management, and interpersonal skills,” reads the FDS team’s announcement. “Knowledge of or experience with data roles along the federal data lifecycle and federal agency implementation of the FDS and Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act is ideal.”

The job will involve soliciting agency feedback, working with chief data officers, collecting performance metrics, facilitating interagency groups to develop resources and sharing case studies.

Outreach efforts include discussions with agencies and working groups, sitting on conference panels and providing web updates with visuals.

Supporting the CDO Council is also expected.

Detailees will continue to be paid by their agency while on assignment; will work at OMB‘s office in Washington, D.C., unless telework remains in effect; and will undergo a background investigation.

Career federal employees grades General Schedule-12 through GS-15 are eligible to apply by July 17 to DataStrategy@omb.eop.gov with a resume, one-page statement of interest and a supervisor’s letter of recommendation. Interviews and matching will run June 20-24, and the target onboarding date is Sept. 1.