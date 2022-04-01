Palantir agrees distribution partnership with Carahsoft as it targets federal services growth

AI and data analytics giant Palantir has struck a distribution partnership with Carahsoft as it targets further growth of its federal government business.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will distribute Palantir’s data operations software through resellers as part of the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contract vehicle.

Government agencies are now able to acquire services from Palantir through the SEWP V governmentwide acquisition vehicle (GWAC), which is administered by Carahsoft.

Palantir’s new partnership comes as the company seeks to deepen its book of federal business and increase the volume of project-based work it does with government agencies.

Major federal contracts the company currently holds include a $90 million data integration contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs, a contract for work on the Army’s Vantage platform worth about $574 million, and data enclave contracts for COVID-19 clinical research with the National Institutes of Health.

“Partnering with Carahsoft and its resellers will allow Palantir to fully leverage the value that the channel ecosystem brings, offering the government the ability to work with their trusted partners and have more options on how they can procure our joint solutions,” Head of U.S. Government Channel and Distribution at Palantir Jennifer Talley said.

Carahsoft Vice President Maryam Emdadi said: “With the addition of Palantir to our offerings, government agencies now have access to Palantir’s big data solutions to transform how they achieve their goals.”

Of the $1.5 billion in revenue Palantir generated during 2021, 58% came from customers in the government segment. The company on Wednesday announced a new federal advisory board, which includes former Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James and retired Commander of Special Operations Command Adm. William McRaven.

SEWP V is a 10-year contract vehicle with a $20 billion ceiling. Carahsoft is the master-aggregator for the GWAC, through which federal agencies are able to procure IT services ranging from computer hardware to cloud software, supporting technology and AV equipment.