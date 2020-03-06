Palantir scores its first contract with the Navy, for supply chain data

Palantir, the Silicon Valley analytics company, announced Thursday it won its first contract with the Navy to create an integrated data environment for one of the department’s supply chain logistics networks.

The $80 million contract comes after the company announced in February that it won part of an $823 million Army contract. Palantir has been aggressive in its pursuit of military contracts, working to break into a market that has long been dominated by large contractors. According to the Washington Post, Palantir beat out Raytheon for the Navy deal.

“This is Palantir’s first formal contract with the Navy and our work is successfully modernizing the Navy’s operational supply, maintenance, and logistics enterprise,” Doug Philippone, who leads Palantir’s military business, said in a statement.

Palantir will use data analytics and its software to support the Naval Operational Business Logistics Enterprise (NOBLE) family of systems. The systems are used both on shore and at sea for operations, logistics and maintenance. The largest system in the NOBLE family that Palantir will be working on is the Naval Tactical Command Support System.

The contract was awarded as an other transaction authority (OTA) by the Navy and represents follow-on work, according to the Palantir release.

