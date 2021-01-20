President Biden taps Obama alums to lead GSA tech, acquisition

The General Services Administration under President Joe Biden will be led by an array of Obama-era officials, the agency announced Wednesday, just hours into the 46th president’s term.

In particular, GSA’s acquisition and technology efforts will be run by agency alumni keenly familiar with its missions: Sonny Hashmi, former GSA CIO, will lead the Federal Acquisition Service. And Dave Zvenyach — who served as executive director of 18F for a time during the Trump presidency and in other roles with the tech services team under Obama — will oversee the Technology Transformation Services office.

At the top, GSA will be led by Katy Kale in the near term as acting administrator. Kale will then move to her official role as deputy administrator when Biden’s eventual pick to run the agency is confirmed.

Additionally, Jacky Chang, the former head of products for the U.S. Digital Service, will serve as a senior adviser on technology.

Other Biden appointees tapped to run GSA services: