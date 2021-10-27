FedScoop Close Ad x
Continue to FedScoop.com
Subscribe About RSS
Brought to you by
acquisition

Public engagement, climate change among key themes for latest 10x funding round

The General Services Administration (GSA) Headquarters building, where the Washington presidential transition offices for US President-elect Donald Trump are located, are seen in Washington, DC, November 21, 2016. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Share

Written by
Oct 27, 2021 | FEDSCOOP

Projects that reimagine public engagement and digital responses that help inform the government’s response to climate change are among key themes the General Services Administration wants to fund in the latest round of its 10x investment program.

The agency said also that it is especially interested in supporting digital projects that address issues of justice and ensure the public has equitable access to services and information.

10x is a program for crowdsourcing – and funding – digital projects proposed by federal employees. Projects that were established through the program include Code.gov, Login.gov, Pra.digital.gov, and the U.S. Web Design System.

The General Services Administration (GSA) remains open to submissions for the latest round of funding, and federal employees have until Nov. 16 to file proposals.

GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said: “We’re looking forward to a new round of submissions for projects that respond to the needs of the American people, prepare for the climate challenges of the future, and ensure that all members of the public have equitable access to services and information.”

10x was established in 2015 and is housed within the Technology Transformation Services division at the GSA.

Earlier this April, GSA identified 22 projects to receive phased funding from the 10x program.

-In this Story-

10x, General Services Administration (GSA), Robin Carnahan, Technology Transformation Services (TTS)

Related news

Acquisition

AWS inks cloud contract...
by John Hewitt Jones • 1 day ago
Acquisition

State to award $8B IT...
by Billy Mitchell • 2 days ago
Acquisition

State Department preps...
by Billy Mitchell • 5 days ago
TwitterFacebookLinkedInRedditGmail