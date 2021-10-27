Public engagement, climate change among key themes for latest 10x funding round

Projects that reimagine public engagement and digital responses that help inform the government’s response to climate change are among key themes the General Services Administration wants to fund in the latest round of its 10x investment program.

The agency said also that it is especially interested in supporting digital projects that address issues of justice and ensure the public has equitable access to services and information.

10x is a program for crowdsourcing – and funding – digital projects proposed by federal employees. Projects that were established through the program include Code.gov, Login.gov, Pra.digital.gov, and the U.S. Web Design System.

The General Services Administration (GSA) remains open to submissions for the latest round of funding, and federal employees have until Nov. 16 to file proposals.

GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said: “We’re looking forward to a new round of submissions for projects that respond to the needs of the American people, prepare for the climate challenges of the future, and ensure that all members of the public have equitable access to services and information.”

10x was established in 2015 and is housed within the Technology Transformation Services division at the GSA.

Earlier this April, GSA identified 22 projects to receive phased funding from the 10x program.