Renowned federal IT executive Teresa Carlson takes executive leadership role with Flexport

Prominent federal technology executive Teresa Carlson has been appointed to the executive leadership team of multinational supply chain management and logistics firm Flexport as president and chief commercial officer.

At Flexport, Carlson will lead the company’s sales, marketing and communications operations.

On top of that, she will use her experience in the nonprofit space to head the company’s humanitarian aid and sustainability arm Flexport.org, which works with organizations to deliver aid and better meet their sustainability goals. According to a release, she’ll also will work with the company’s expansion into new global markets and verticals.

Carlson, who most recently served as corporate vice president and executive-in-residence under CEO Satya Nadella at Microsoft, will report to Flexport co-CEO Dave Clark.

“Teresa has an impressive track record of scaling businesses globally, and I have seen first-hand her dedication to delivering best-in-class technology solutions for customers around the world,” Clark said in a statement. “As Flexport looks to its next phase of growth, we believe Teresa’s leadership will help us forge new partnerships at a global scale and seize the incredible opportunity to digitally transform the supply chain for multiple industries.”

Carlson has been a mainstay in the federal IT landscape for more than two decades, first making a name for herself as vice president of federal sales and operations in an earlier, 10-year run with Microsoft. From there, she joined Amazon Web Services, building out the cloud service provider’s global public sector business during an 11-year tenure. She also took a role as chief growth officer for Splunk in 2021.

“Flexport has changed the way businesses view supply chain and logistics, and their technology-enabled platform has the power to make a huge impact for so many industries across the globe,” Carlson said. “I’m excited to join the talented Flexport team to grow the business globally and empower current and new customers with our full suite of innovative technology solutions.”

Carlson is a winner of multiple FedScoop 50 awards and an honoree on the publication’s 2018 Top Women in Tech list.