New DISA director to publish ‘action plan’ in coming months

With only 50 days on the job, Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency, plans to issue a new action plan on how he will continue digital modernization across the military.

The action plan will sketch out the areas Skinner intends to have DISA focus on over the next few years with partners across the Department of Defense, he said at the Digital Transformation Summit produced by FedScoop Thursday. He is working to publish the plan and strategy in the next “30-45 days.”

“We are doing a lot of sync sessions with mission partners, with industry, with individuals within the organization and across the department to make sure we can get this right,” Skinner said.

DISA has several major initiatives on the horizon that are generating interest from industry. It’s preparing to finalize the $11.7 billion Defense Enclaves Services contract to help consolidate military support agency enterprise IT networks, developing tools for identity management and assisting a departmentwide push to improve cybersecurity.

“One of the biggest things we are working on is identity management,” he said.

DISA recently announced its first use case for a new identity management tool that is slated to eventually be used across the department.