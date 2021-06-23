FedScoop Close Ad x
Continue to FedScoop.com
Subscribe About RSS
Brought to you by
tech

Robin Carnahan confirmed to lead GSA

Barack Obama waves alongside U.S. Senate Candidate Democrat Robin Carnahan during a fundraiser in Kansas City, Missouri, July 8, 2010. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Share

Written by
Jun 23, 2021 | FEDSCOOP

Robin Carnahan,  was confirmed by the Senate as Administrator of the General Services Administration Wednesday afternoon.

She was confirmed by voice vote, meaning there was not a final tally of yeas or nays on her nomination.

Carnahan founded and led the state and local government practice at 18FGSA‘s tech consultancy, from 2016 to 2020, having previously been Missouri’s secretary of state. She also co-founded the State Software Collaborative as a fellow at Georgetown University’s Beeck Center.

When she was at GSA during the Obama administration, Carnahan helped state and local governments improve their digital services while cutting costs. Her practice taught non-technical officials about IT risk management, procurement and modernization projects.

As Missouri’s secretary of state Carnahan modernized online services for hundreds of thousands of customers related to both elections and securities. A Democrat, she also ran for one of Missouri’s Senate seats in 2010 but lost to Republican Roy Blunt.

Commenting on her appointment, Carnahan said: “I am grateful for the support of the Senate, and I am honored to serve as the next Administrator of GSA.

“GSA is at the heart of creating a government that effectively delivers for the people and taxpayers, and I am committed to doing all I can to support that important mission.”

-In this Story-

18F, General Services Administration (GSA), GSA, Robin Carnahan

Related news

Acquisition

GSA creates $2.1B...
by Dave Nyczepir • 19 hours ago
Tech

AWS urges Supreme Court...
by John Hewitt Jones • 2 days ago
Defense

Industry matters when...
by Dave Nyczepir • 2 days ago
TwitterFacebookLinkedInRedditGmail