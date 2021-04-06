FedScoop Close Ad x
acquisition

Biden’s GSA administrator pick Robin Carnahan boasts strong tech credentials

Barack Obama waves alongside U.S. Senate Candidate Democrat Robin Carnahan during a fundraiser in Kansas City, Missouri, July 8, 2010. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden intends to make one of 2017’s “Top Women in Tech” the head of the General Services Administration, the White House announced Tuesday.

Robin Carnahan founded and led the state and local government practice at 18F, GSA‘s tech consultancy, from 2016 to 2020, having previously been Missouri’s secretary of state.

Most recently, Carnahan co-founded the State Software Collaborative as a fellow at Georgetown University’s Beeck Center.

While at GSA, Carnahan helped state and local governments improve their digital services while cutting costs. Her practice taught non-technical officials about IT risk management, procurement and modernization projects.

As Missouri’s secretary of state Carnahan modernized online services for hundreds of thousands of customers related to both elections and securities. A Democrat, she also ran for one of Missouri’s Senate seats in 2010 but lost to Republican Roy Blunt.

Carnahan regularly testifies before Congress on government innovation, but Biden‘s nominee will still have to endure a Senate confirmation hearing before assuming the role of GSA administrator, which Katy Kale has been filling in an acting capacity.

18F, General Services Administration (GSA), Joe Biden, Robin Carnahan

