SEC makes David Bottom CIO

The Securities and Exchange Commission named David Bottom chief information officer in a Thursday announcement.

Bottom will oversee the functionality and security of the agency’s IT systems starting in January.

He currently leads governmentwide projects improving agencies’ cloud and artificial intelligence deployments on special assignment to Federal CIO Suzette Kent and the Office of Management and Budget.

“I am attracted to the [SEC]’s critical mission, and the commissioners’ goal of elevating the organization’s performance through technology, data analytics and human capital,” Bottom said in the announcement.

Most recently, he served as both CIO and chief data officer at the Office of Intelligence and Analysis within the Department of Homeland Security.

Prior to that, Bottom spent 10 years as a senior executive at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and was the chief innovation officer in IBM’s federal intelligence practice.

“David’s substantial experience working with complex information technology systems, including in the intelligence sector, will serve the agency well as we continue to focus on the security and operational effectiveness of our systems at the SEC,” said Chairman Jay Clayton in a statement.

Acting CIO Chuck Riddle will return to his dual deputy CIO and chief technology officer role.