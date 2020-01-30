Army wants tech than can identify people through walls

The Army wants to see through walls, but in a way that goes far beyond the usual dreams of X-ray vision.

A new request for information is soliciting white papers on portable technology that will be able to “detect, identify, and monitor persons, animals, and materials behind multi-leveled obstruction(s) from a long standoff range.”

The ideal system should be able to read biometric data, perform “knowledge management functions” and use machine learning and artificial intelligence to improve its science-fiction-like vision powers, according to the RFI.

The detailed RFI is looking for information about technology that is ready to be used. Whether any such exists is uncertain. While wall-penetrating technology has been available for years, there is often a steep trade-off between the size and clunkiness of a device and clarity.

A private company, Lumineye, has been developing dolphin-like echolocation technology to penetrate walls with Army funding. A 2019 Lumineye demo video shows that its hand-held technology has limited detection capabilities, not the full biometric 360-degree vision the Army seeks. The Army also wrote that “all of the data will need to be displayed on a wireless tablet.”

The demand for such a product has been high for a long time, as soldiers have more frequently been deployed in urban environments on counterinsurgency and counterterrorism operations. The Army wants to avoid surprise attacks during urban patrols and also help soldiers confiscate illicit arms and IEDs surreptitiously stashed.

The technology wouldn’t be limited to city use, though: The Army also wants gear that can be deployed in dense foliage.

The technology for this request is being developed in collaboration with the Army’s Special Operations Forces, Combat Capabilities Development Command and several other research organizations.