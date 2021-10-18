Seven strengths that define a strong managed service provider

Agency leaders are facing a range of new demands to add a range of modern services such as hybrid infrastructure, new applications, AI capabilities and the security tools that can ensure government data is protected.

These new demands require agencies to add new skills to their teams, which can be a challenge when competing for talent with the private sector which has similar modernization goals.

One way agencies have traditionally addressed this skills gap is by reaching out to contractors to augment their existing workforce. However, if contracts are linked to hours available to work, rather that strategic outcomes, this can lead to staff creep if the desired goals remain unmet, according to a recent white paper.

The white paper, produced by DMI — a managed services and consulting agency specialized in delivering technical expertise — discusses the value of working with a managed service provider (MSP) and framing contracts using an outcomes-based model to tie workforce planning and pricing around the modernization goals the agency expects to see.

The value of this model, according to the report, is that “should the service requirement diminish or disappear, the associated costs react in kind. This provides the scalability to demand often sought in a staff augmentation model.”

Choosing a strong partner that can deliver on a variety of modernization goals is key to the success of mission services. The paper outlines a number of value propositions agency leaders should look for when choosing a strong partner, such as the ability to offer:

Consumption-based monthly costs that is variable based on the needs of the contract (number of tickets, services, storage, etc.)

Flexible service that allows for quick growth or downsizing as needed

Highly resilient and secure infrastructure to ensure compliance under all federal mandates

Future-proof services, using best of breed technology that are constantly upgraded with no additional cost or financial risk

Access to specialized skills

The ability to provide multiple IT services to converge modernization needs under one contract

A focus on user experience that can be tracked and measured through tools and automation

Learn more about what makes a strong managed service partner and how your agency can fulfill its modernization goals with the appropriate skills for the task.

This article was produced by FedScoop for, and sponsored by, DMI.