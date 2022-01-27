State Department investigating ‘technical explanation’ for email outage

The State Department is investigating an outage that users of its unclassified email system experienced Thursday morning, according to spokesperson Ned Price.

Price could not say when the outage began or whether it had continued into the afternoon.

The outage came the same day Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told CBS News the government is on “heightened alert” for a Russian cyberattack linked to its potential invasion of Ukraine. But the State Department was quick to rebuff the idea the outage was the result of such an attack.

“We have absolutely no indication that this outage has anything to do with malicious activity,” Price said, during the daily press briefing. “In fact, we believe there is a technical explanation for it.”

The State Department did not respond further to a request for comment on how widespread the outage was and if the cause had been identified and fixed.