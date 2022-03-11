CDC expanding immunization information system connectivity

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention intends to add STCHealth to the ranks of vendors modernizing its immunization information system (IIS), according to a notice posted to SAM.gov Tuesday.

Phoenix-based STCHealth, which runs a “vaccine intelligence” network, will operate and maintain system changes and ensure the system connects to the CDC-run Immunization (IZ) Gateway, a digital connection point for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

The CDC made sole-source contract awards to seven vendors in 2021 to begin enhancing reporting of routine vaccination data and automating reporting of COVID-19 vaccination data — a weakness during the pandemic — and STCHealth’s sole-source contract will continue that work.

“Further, these contracts will involve enhancing STCHealth’s IIS products to connect to new IZ Gateway functionality including, but not limited to, the multi-jurisdictional query function and data submission to CDC via the IZ Gateway,” reads the notice.

CDC sole-sourced STCHealth as the only vendor capable of providing IIS connectivity to users of its proprietary software.

Interested vendors may challenge that decision by March 15, 2022, and if the CDC determines other options exists, a competitive procurement will be conducted.