Steven McAndrews joins National Nuclear Security Administration as deputy CIO

Steven McAndrews has joined the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) as deputy CIO.

He took up the role on Feb. 1, according to LinkedIn, leaving his previous role in the White House as director of federal cybersecurity at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

McAndrews has worked in government technology leadership roles since 2015 when he joined the Census Bureau as vulnerability management lead and subsequently worked as an IT security specialist at the Department of Homeland Security, including on the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program team.

He is also a member of the U.S. Army Reserve and has served as a cybersecurity non-commissioned officer.

At NNSA, McAndrews will work alongside CIO James Wolff, who left OMB last July to join the nuclear security agency.

NNSA sits within the Department of Energy and works closely with federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies to enhance national security through the military application of nuclear science.

In April last year, NNSA awarded a five-year, $89.9 million contract to the Silicon Valley-based software company Palantir for a platform capable of measuring the health of its safety programs.

The Department of Energy did not respond to a request for comment. OMB did not clarify who will take over from McAndrews following his departure.