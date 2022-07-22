Survey points to strong support for digital transformation projects

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation by necessity, but agency leaders aren’t slowing their eagerness to keep up with the pace of change, according to a recent study.

The report, “Building from a Strong Foundation: It’s Time for Digital Government,” sheds light on the finding of a survey that asked 160 U.S. government decision-makers across federal, state and local agencies about the lasting impact of the pandemic on modernization initiatives to improve agency operations and online citizen engagement.

Of those respondents, 66% said their agency will maintain accelerated digital transformation progress as the pandemic subsides and two-thirds said that they have either applied for, or plan to apply for, government funding to further support digital transformation initiatives.

The report found that government agencies have made tremendous progress in their digital transformation programs over the last 17 months. Agencies ill-prepared for the overnight transition to remote work and digital services rose to the challenge. Accelerating their digital modernization has allowed agencies to better serve and support citizens and employees now and into the future, according to the findings.

The study, produced by Forrester Consulting study and commissioned by Adobe, also discovered:

How digital processes have improved citizen and employee satisfaction

What lasting impacts the pandemic has had on agency operations

Why now is the time for a digital-first government

Read the full report to uncover more digital transformation trends of U.S. government agencies.

This article was produced by Scoop News Group for FedScoop, and sponsored by, Adobe.