Tim Amerson joins Social Security Administration as deputy CISO 

Veteran cybersecurity leader Tim Amerson has joined the Social Security Administration as deputy chief information security officer.

According to a senior agency source, he started work in the role on Aug. 15, and joins the agency from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

SSA has also named Sid Sinha as chief technology officer. In the new role he will be responsible for leading tech strategy and innovation across the department.

Amerson previously worked at the VA for nearly a decade, most recently as director of infrastructure operations security management. Latterly he served in the Army National Guard as a deputy within the force’s defense cyberspace operations unit.

Sinha was previously at the Internal Revenue Service, where most recently he led the architecture strategy and planning for IT modernization driven by the American Rescue Plan Act. Previously at that agency, he was a director of enterprise architecture, and earlier in his career was deputy CIO at the U.S. Mint.

SSA did not respond to a request for comment about the appointments.