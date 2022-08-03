TMF Board allocates funding for three further IT modernization projects

The Technology Modernization Fund on Wednesday announced new investments to improve the customer experience and bolster cybersecurity within three public-facing agencies, the Labor Department, AmeriCorps, and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The purpose of the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) investment is to modernize parts of the federal government by focusing on a digital-first customer experience and cybersecurity goals while supporting the intent and investment priorities of the $1.9 trillion COVID stimulus bill, the American Rescue Plan’s, which is where the funds have come from.

“The TMF provides critical funding to address urgent IT modernization and cybersecurity challenges across the federal government,” said TMF Board Chair and Federal CIO Clare Martorana. “The investments in DOL, AmeriCorps, and USAID will modernize outdated systems, accelerate implementation of zero trust architecture to address immediate cybersecurity gaps, and enhance public-facing services in order to provide simple, seamless, and secure access to government services.”

The fund will invest $7.2 million in the Labor Department to help modernize how employers access permanent labor certification services, and will create a more seamless visa processing experience and will invest $14 million in AmeriCorps to replace a 20-year-old system with a new integrated system that allows the agency and its partners to better focus on serving local communities. The fund will also Invest $5.6 million in USAID to reduce the cyber risks associated with the agency’s global mission, and will improve user experience for its workforce.

TMF is overseen by the Technology Modernization Board, which is composed of government IT leaders with expertise in technology, transformation, and operations and the fund has invested over $500 million so far. The TMF Board sits within GSA and is comprised of government IT leaders.

The last round of TMF investments in June put a total of $94.8 million in three projects — within the Agriculture Department, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Department of Homeland Security – to support initiatives that are focused on improving network infrastructure through the adoption of zero-trust security.

Certain federal agencies were forced to pay back some of the funds they received from the fund for IT and cybersecurity projects, according to a Government Accountability Office decision issued in July.

The new fund is expected to help bolster the government’s commitment to updating key IT systems.

“The TMF continues to make smart technology investments to modernize IT systems, safeguard sensitive data, and provide the American taxpayers with efficient, effective access to necessary services,” said TMF Executive Director Raylene Yung. “These investments demonstrate the federal government’s commitment to transforming the way agencies use technology while improving the end-user experience.”