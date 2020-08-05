Treasury to support QSMO efforts with $625M contract awarded to 12 vendors

The Treasury Department will contract support as it creates a federal marketplace for shared financial management services using a $625 million blanket purchase agreement (BPA) it’s awarded to 12 vendors.

Systems development, data analytics and project management are all covered by the OneARC Strategic Support Services (OSSS) contract benefitting the department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service Administrative Resource Center.

The Treasury Department officially became a quality services management office (QSMO) in June. The Fiscal Service leads the effort to partner with agencies and slowly share information technology and services.

“ARC’s offerings are vital for cutting costs, increasing efficiency and allowing partner agencies to focus on mission delivery,” said David Cassidy, vice president of Turner Consulting Group, one of the 12 vendors awarded spots on the BPA on July 30. “The work we and our peers will do under the OneARC Strategic Support Services contract will ensure the bureau reaches as many customers as possible, with the very best technologies, processes and customer service available.”

TCG is one of six small business awardees along with Creoal Consulting, eMentum, i360technologies, PotomacWave Consulting, and TeraThink. The other awardees are Accenture Federal Services, Booz Allen Hamilton, CGI Federal, Deloitte, Grant Thornton, and Guidehouse.

As a center of excellence for financial management, the bureau’s ARC shares those services with agencies, as well as IT, human resources and portfolio management. The OSSS contract will also support those efforts throughout its lifespan, which ends July 29, 2025.