TSA appoints Yemi Oshinnaiye as CIO

The Transportation Security Administration has appointed Yemi Oshinnaiye as chief information officer, FedScoop learned.

Oshinnaiye confirmed to FedScoop his move from one DHS agency, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, where he was deputy chief information officer, to another in TSA. He starts work at TSA on May 9.

Oshinnaiye joined DHS as an IT specialist in 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile, and rose to the position of division chief for enterprise infrastructure before becoming deputy CIO.

Earlier in his career, he worked as a technical specialist for IT technology and services company Electronic Data Systems.

Oshinnaiye starts work as TSA forges ahead with plans to reduce cybersecurity threats to airports and railways across the U.S. A recent directive requires high-risk air and rail transit entities to appoint cybersecurity coordinators, establish a contingency and recovery plan, and report cyberattacks to the government.

DHS launched the fourth in a series of 60-day cybersecurity sprints in September last year, aimed at strengthening the resilience of the transportation sector, in light of the “indiscriminate nature” of ransomware, said Alejandro Mayorkas.

News of the appointment was first reported by Federal News Network.

A TSA spokesperson confirmed the appointment.

This article was updated to include Oshinnaiye’s May 9 start date.