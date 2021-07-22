TTS awards 4 contracts for governmentwide agile services

The General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Services awarded blanket purchase agreements (BPAs) to four tech companies to streamline governmentwide procurement of agile development and IT support services.

Together the BPAs comprise the TTS Organization’s Transformation Agile Lifecycle (TOTAL) and allow TTS to issue task orders on behalf of other agencies.

TOTAL is part of a federal push to accelerate digital transformation through shared services at the same time the Technology Modernization Fund prioritizes investments in cybersecurity and IT modernization.

“Outside GSA, TTS will be able to rapidly implement contracts for Agile Delivery at the speed of need,” said Greg Godbout, director of digital services and business development at Fearless, which won one of the BPAs on July 15. “Inside GSA, TTS will use the same advantages to support and scale internal shared services like Login.gov.”

Fearless’ BPA alone is worth up to $120 million over the next five years and covers TOTAL’s Functional Area 3: lifecycle agile development focused on applications, data science, product delivery and quality assurance.

The other BPAs went to minority- and women-owned firms SemanticBits, Bixal and Amivero across three other functional areas: