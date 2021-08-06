Unisys ‘doubling down’ on public sector cloud business, CEO says

Unisys is “doubling down” on public sector cloud business and is focused on growing its digital workplace services division, according to CEO Peter Altabef.

Speaking on the company’s second-quarter earnings call, Altabef said the company would compete hard to outgrow market peers and to take market share.

As part of a restructure earlier this year, the company sold its U.S. federal services arm to SAIC and launched two new business segments: Digital Workplace Services and Infrastructure and Cloud services. Its digital workplace arm is focused on consultancy and the sale of communications-as-a-service systems.

Unisys expects the $17 billion public sector cloud services market to grow by about 15% to 18% each year, according to an investor presentation published in January.

During the second quarter of 2021, Unisys swung to an operating profit of $49.3 million compared with a $8.5 million loss in the second quarter of 2020. Within its cloud and infrastructure business segment, revenue grew 9.9% year-over-year to $124.4 million