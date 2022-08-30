US Digital Response interim CEO Jessica Cole to step down in December

U.S. Digital Response interim CEO Jessica Cole will step down from her leadership role on Dec. 1, the nonprofit announced Monday.

In a statement announcing the timing of her departure, USDR said its board of directors had started a search for her replacement with assistance from a third-party executive search firm.

The nonprofit also announced that it has appointed one of its co-founders, former U.S. Deputy Chief Technology Officer Jennifer Pahlka, to its board of directors.

After she steps down as CEO, Cole will remain with the organization as an adviser to senior leadership for an unspecified period, according to USDR.

USDR was launched in March 2020 to help pair governments and nonprofit organizations with experienced technologists wanting to share skills on a pro bono basis. Last year, its launch CEO Raylene Yung was appointed as executive director of the Technology Modernization Fund at the General Services Administration.

Prior projects undertaken by USDR include partnering with nine state workforce agencies and the US Department of Labor to help streamline processes for unemployment insurance claims filed following the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

USDR is headquartered in San Francisco.