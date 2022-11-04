US Marshals chief technology officer to join DHS

The chief technology officer of the U.S. Marshals Service is set to join the Department of Homeland Security, FedScoop has learned.

Christine Finnelle will move to a new role as director of enterprise architecture within the Office of the CTO at DHS.

Finnelle has over 30 years of IT leadership experience, including at the Executive Office of U.S. Attorneys and Justice Management Division within the Department of Justice.

Earlier in her career, she served in the Army, which included a period working in a presidential support position at the White House Communications Agency.

Her departure is the latest change among technology leaders at the Marshals Service bureau in recent months. In March, FedScoop revealed that Karl Mathias had left the agency to join the Department of Health and Human Services as chief information officer.

Finnelle’s last day at USMS is Nov. 4.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment.

Dave Nyczepir contributed to this report.