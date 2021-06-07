USCIS seeks information on contract cybersecurity personnel

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USICS) has issued a request for information about the ability of contractors to provide cybersecurity services to protect IT infrastructure, other systems, and the data they contain.

The agency last week said it would potentially appoint cybersecurity experts across a range of areas including network design, configuration and operation. Currently, it is gathering information, and has asked contractors to suggest “appropriate” contract types and structures.

The publication of the RFI comes after President Biden in a cybersecurity executive order last month urged agencies to adopt zero-trust architectures and an increase in remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The contractor shall be able re-organize team make-up and seamlessly shift the workload between teams or team members,” said the draft statement of work.

“The contractor shall be able to work smoothly with other USCIS contractors and federal employees as part of cross-functional, cross-organizational agile DevSecOps teams,” it added.

USCIS in the order asked also whether small businesses can meet its requirements and large businesses’ plans for using small businesses as contractors, according to the RFI.