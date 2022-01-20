USDA awards Lumen $1.2B EIS task order

The Department of Agriculture has awarded Lumen Technologies a $1.2 billion task order for IT modernization and digital services.

The IT services will range across 9,500 USDA locations and serve nearly 100,000 USDA employees, according to Lumen’s release. The contract, which will run for 11 years, was issued through the General Services Administration’s $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract vehicle.

“We’re excited to help the USDA benefit from today’s digital technologies that are transforming farming into precision agriculture,” Zain Ahmed, senior vice president of public sector at Lumen, said in a statement. “Lumen is bringing modern technology solutions that will make it easier for the USDA to accomplish its mission of promoting the production of nutritious food that nourishes our people, providing economic opportunity to rural Americans, and preserving our nation’s natural resources through smart forest and watershed conservation.”

The contract work will include managing network, security and voice-over-internet protocol (VoIP) solutions, among other services, for one of the government’s largest departments.

EIS is the government’s flagship, $50 billion telecom and network modernization vehicle, and agencies have until September 2022 to transfer their telecoms inventory across to the contract.

The General Services Administration is currently working to expand contract language within the $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) procurement so agencies can more quickly obtain mobility-as-a-service offerings starting in 2022.