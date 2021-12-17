USDS, GSA to help agencies implement customer experience EO

Federal agencies will be able to draw on support from the U.S. Digital Service and the General Services Administration as they work to implement the Biden administration’s customer experience executive order.

Speaking on a briefing call Monday, Jason Miller, deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget, told journalists that existing centralized resources, including those from the two agencies, would be made available to government departments.

“It’s important to note that [for] the specific actions that are included here, we are utilizing existing resources,” he said. “These may be existing agency resources, existing capabilities that we can bring to bear, whether that’s from USDS or GSA, including resources from recent legislation to support improvements in service delivery.”

President Biden on Monday signed the executive order, which requires agencies to place user experience at the center of every system and to pilot new online tools and technologies to improve citizens’ interactions with government.

The directive seeks to place the key life events at the center of digital services, in an attempt to redefine citizens’ relationship with the federal government. It mentions several key touchpoints for citizens, which include: retiring, filing your taxes, surviving a disaster, traveling, financing post-secondary education and accessing VA benefits.

The White House has said that it will demand transparency from agencies and that departments use transparent metrics to measure progress made in complying with the order.