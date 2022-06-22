USPS appoints director of cyber engineering

The U.S. Postal Service has installed Michael Billingsley as director of cybersecurity engineering, a role he had held in an acting capacity since April 5.

Billingsley will continue to lead a team enhancing automated security and visibility to secure data and integrating vulnerability and threat data into network-connected asset management.

The appointment comes at a time when federal agencies like USPS are in various stages of implementing zero-trust security architectures in accordance with the Cybersecurity Executive Order issued in May 2021.

“Michael brings with him a diverse background holding various leadership roles within the USPS, including finance and economics, director client services, and strategy and planning,” an agency spokesperson told FedScoop. “This experience, tied with his Sloan Fellowship MBA focused on analytics, blockchain, Web3, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, and finance eminently qualifies him for this role.”