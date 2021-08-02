VA awards Peraton $497M IT infrastructure contract

The Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded Peraton an IT infrastructure contract that could be worth up to $497 million over seven years.

The Virginia-headquartered company will provide infrastructure-as-a-managed service for storage and computing infrastructure facilities across the U.S. and globally.

According to the company, it will deliver an enterprise-scale solution that integrates on-premise infrastructure with the VA’s enterprise cloud architecture.

Under terms of the contract, Peraton will be tasked with supporting up to 220+ petabytes of data, ranging from business operations data to the medical images used in veteran care. It will undertake the contract work at up to 300 VA sites across the continental U.S. and abroad.

Commenting on the award, George Rollins, vice president of VA and defense health at Peraton, said: “This is an incredible win for the team. We look forward to our continued partnership with the VA, and to helping the Department realize the expected benefits from its major modernization initiatives.”

ThunderCat Technology had protested the award of the contract to Perspecta — which was recently acquired by Peraton — earlier this summer but then withdrew its complaint.