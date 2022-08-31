VA names Faith Roy as deputy chief information security officer

The Department of Veterans Affairs has named Faith Roy as permanent deputy chief information security officer, FedScoop understands.

In addition, she takes up the post of executive director for cybersecurity integrations, logistics and planning within the agency’s Office of Information Security.

The dual appointment follows that of Lynette Sherill, who was earlier this week installed as the permanent chief information security officer at the agency.

Roy took up her new responsibilities on Aug. 29 and news of her permanent appointment was announced this morning in an internal memo, which was obtained by FedScoop.

Previously, Roy had been carrying out the responsibilities on an acting basis and supported the VA’s IT resource management division in various roles, including as chief of staff and director of IT programming and budget formulation.

According to LinkedIn, Roy joined the VA in 2011, and before that was a senior program analyst at the State Department. Before joining the federal government, she held several private sector IT project management posts.

A VA spokesperson confirmed Roy’s appointment, saying: “Faith previously performed these duties in an acting capacity and brings a wealth of public and private sector expertise in information technology, human capital, and financial management. We are excited to have Faith continue to serve as an IT leader at VA as we work diligently to deliver world-class health care and timely benefits to Veterans.”