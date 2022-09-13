VA plans to award sole-source training contract to support Oracle Cerner EHR migration

The Department of Veterans Affairs has issued a notice of intent to sole source a technology training contract for the agency’s Office of Information Technology to support of the transition to a modernized electronic health record.

In an update published on SAM.gov, the VA said it seeks to purchase Amazon Web Services, Red Hat and ENCOR training for staff from technology skills education company Global Knowledge Training.

According to the VA, the training will help OIT employees be better equipped for migration to the Veterans Health Administration’s modernized electronic health record system, which is operated by Oracle Cerner.

Under the contract, Global Knowledge will provide training to VA Office of Information Technology staff in three key areas: ENCOR Implementing and Operating Cisco Enterprise Network Core Technologies, architecting on Amazon Web Services and Red Hat System administration.

Under subpart 5.2 of the Federal Acquisition Regulation, when procuring a sole-source procurement, agencies are required to issue a statement so that all responsible sources may submit a capability statement, proposal or quotation.

The purchase order is expected to be in the amount of $54,000 over a base period of about two months.

VA’s implementation of the Oracle Cerner EHR system has been plagued with issues since its initial rollout in the fall of 2020. An investigation by FedScoop last month found that the system has recorded almost 500 major incidents and at least 45 days of downtime since it first went live.