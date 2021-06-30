VA’s McDonough reaffirms commitment to Cerner records management platform

The Department of Veterans Affairs will stick with the existing records its electronic health records (EHR) strategy following a review of “systemic failures” within the $16 billion program to modernize the department’s health IT and scheduling system.

VA secretary Denis McDonough in a press conference on Wednesday said the department was committed to the Cerner Millennium records management platform, which is provided by health care technology company Cerner. The secretary said it will likely take two further weeks to determine additional changes to the program that will be made following the review,

“We are going to stick with this technology … we are ready to continue with that,” McDonough added.

The comments follow a 12-week review that was launched in March, following concerns about inconsistencies in the performance of the new system. The Government Accountability Office in February recommended that the VA stop work on the program to conduct tests on the system, but the agency refused the request.

Cerner is building a cloud-based system for VA that the department says will eventually be interoperable with the DOD’s Military Health System (MHS).

“That’s the coin of the realm,” said McDonough, commenting on the interoperability of the new system.

The next sites to get the system will be a network of hospitals in Columbus, Ohio.

Prior inspector general reports have warned that the VA’s hat legacy systems and infrastructure may not be able to handle the load of the cloud system and new health IT interfaces.