White House withdraws nomination of Biniam Gebre for procurement policy chief

The White House on Tuesday withdrew its nomination of Biniam Gebre to serve as administrator for federal procurement policy.

If confirmed by the Senate, the former Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) official would have led the Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP) within the Office of Management and Budget.

The OFPP sets overall policy direction for governmentwide procurement procedures and is focused on promoting efficiency and effectiveness. Previously, it was led by Michael Wooten, who was nominated by former President Donald Trump and confirmed to the role in 2019.

No further details about the nomination withdrawal were immediately available.

Gebre is currently senior managing director and management consulting lead at Accenture. While at HUD during the Obama administration, his work focused on access to credit for low-income families, the Federal Housing Administration’s financial health, and revamping public housing. He has previously also worked at consulting firms McKinsey & Co. and Oliver Wyman.