Zero trust, identity management and DOD network security strategies

Defense agency leaders — aware of the shortcomings of “defense in depth” security approaches — are exploring other security frameworks, like zero trust, to better protect networks from identity-based attacks.

According to a recent Okta report, the Air Force is one of several agencies using modern identity and access management tools to assist with security and user experience.

It is working to “centralize IAM across 33 systems and 200 applications,” the report says. Additionally, among other capabilities, the IAM platform allows them to streamline auditing and reporting tools and user behavior analytics to uncover anomalies.

The report describes how Okta’s zero trust architecture is being used as a foundation to secure DOD resource across on-premise and cloud environments to help defense organizations manage their extended enterprise, and by making it possible for them to:

Embrace the secure cloud, at scale — while also extending the same strong authentication to on-prem apps, such as WAM.

Reduce the complexity of managing separate password and authentication policies across on-premise and cloud resources.

Provide a consistent and seamless access experience for end users, eliminating password fatigue and improving onboarding time.

Learn more about how zero trust and identity management are proving to be a game-changer for DOD network security.

This article was produced by FedScoop for, and sponsored by, Okta.