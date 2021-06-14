Agriculture CISO Venice Goodwine takes role with Air Force

Venice Goodwine has left the Department of Agriculture to lead the U.S. Air Force’s enterprise IT function.

Goodwine started in the role of director of enterprise IT for the Air Force under Deputy CIO Lauren Knausenberger last Monday, a source familiar with the matter told FedScoop.

She served as USDA’s chief information security officer since late 2018, overseeing a $208 million cybersecurity budget, according to the agency. Before that, she had a long tenure in the military, serving as a senior cybersecurity officer advising the Air Force CISO and a senior program manager in the Marine Corps Systems Command.

While at USDA, she led improvements to the agency’s cybersecurity maturity score under the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Federal IT Acquisition and Reform Act (FITARA) Scorecard from an F to a B grade.

She spoke with FedScoop in January 2020 about the emerging importance of a zero-trust security framework in the federal government, acknowledging that “identity is now the new perimeter” for cybersecurity. “I understand that my data will now be at Starbucks and outside of my actual perimeter and how am I actually going to protect that data throughout its lifecycle?” she said at the 2020 Zero Trust Security Summit.

USDA did not comment on Goodwine’s departure prior to publication.