Air Force opens bidding for $4.8B NOVASTAR contract vehicle

The Air Force has published a request for proposals for services related to research, development and sustainment of hardware and software capabilities to support the Department of Defense and intelligence community.

The proposed vehicle is called NOVASTAR and will employ about six vendors on an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract worth up to $4.79 billion over its 10-year term. It will consolidate roughly 25 separate contracts under one larger acquisition vehicle.

According to a notice on the Sam.gov website, the National Air and Space Intelligence Center requires contract support for intelligence production through collection, planning, processing, analysis dissemination, and archiving.

The solicitation comes a year after the service issued a request for information for the contract vehicle. Proposals are due by Aug. 31.

Earlier this month, the Air Force announced it would issue an IDIQ contract for IT and technology services for an operations center that is dedicated to flying a squadron of drones.

That contract has a $750 million ceiling and would be to service network and data curation for the Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) Squadron Operation Center Enterprise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.