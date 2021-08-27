Army seeks vendors for $10B IT Enterprise Solutions-4 hardware contract vehicle

The Army has issued a solicitation for IT hardware services that will award technology providers up to $10 billion over a 10-year period.

The military service is seeking vendors for services and technology, including the purchase and lease of commercial servers, computers, networking hardware and storage equipment.

At least 17 indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contracts will be awarded, and services must be delivered both within and outside the Continental United States.

“The fundamental purpose of the ITES-4H acquisition is to support the Army enterprise infrastructure and infostructure goals with a full range of innovative, world class information technology equipment and solutions at a reasonable price,” the solicitation document said.

Contracts issued through the vehicle with have a base period of five years, with an additional five-year option.

The solicitation follows a $2.4 billion contract, awarded by the service in July, for IT services to its National Cyber Range Complex.