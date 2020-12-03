HHS disaster recovery arm seeks cloud hosting information

The disaster recovery arm of the Department of Health and Human Services is looking into cloud hosting options, according to a new request for information.

The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response wants information from vendors as it plans for potential procurement, migration and operationalization of leading commercial solutions.

ASPR has yet to implement the federal government’s Cloud Smart strategy released in 2019 to enable its public health emergency response missions and ensure cybersecurity.

“The objective of this requirement is to obtain a secure, flexible, efficient, and cost effective, commercial cloud service offering that enables scaling of infrastructure, application resources, IT capabilities or services to meet evolving application and user demand,” reads the RFI.

Public health emergency response data would be hosted at the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) moderate impact level, meaning its compromise could have a serious adverse effect on operations.

ASPR is interested in services that can track and report cost and performance data for the applications being hosted in any cloud environment. The IT Services Division requires access but not control of monitoring tools.

The desired services must be able to support Amazon Web Services GovCloud, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Vendors have until Dec. 24 to respond.